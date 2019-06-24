Beth Chapman is in a medically induced coma, and her husband is asking their fans to pray for her.

Duane "Dog" Chapman, 66, took to Twitter with his plea shortly after reports first circulated about his 51-year-old wife's condition.

"Please say your prayers for Beth right now," he wrote. "Thank you love you."

That simple message received thousands of supportive replies.

Beth, who's appeared alongside Duane in "Dog the Bounty Hunter" and "Dog and Beth: On the Hunt," as well as a special called "Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives," was diagnosed in 2017 with throat cancer and underwent successful surgery. However, in 2018 she learned the cancer had returned.

No information has been made available to the public concerning what led to her current condition and whether or not it's related to her ongoing health crisis.

WGN America is set to air a new series starring the couple, who reside in Hawaii, next year. Production recently got underway on "Dog's Most Wanted."

"#WGNAmerica and @DogWgna are sending our thoughts and prayers to @MrsdogC," the network announced in a tweet Sunday. "We’ve come to know Beth as a strong, powerful fighter and we have hope that she will recover soon to rejoin her beloved family."

Both Duane and WGN America linked to an article published in Hawaii News Now, which featured a statement from the family.

In addition to making another call for prayers, the family sent their "sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth's battle with cancer."

Duane and Beth have been married since 2006.