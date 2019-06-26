Sign up for our newsletter

Reality TV star Beth Chapman has passed away at age 51.

Beth's husband, Duane "Dog" Chapman, confirmed on Twitter that his wife died early Wednesday morning.

"It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side," Duane wrote.

News of Beth's death comes days after Duane, 66, revealed that she was admitted to Hawaii’s Queen’s Medical Center.

He asked fans for prayers for his wife, who had been put in a medically induced coma.

Duane "Dog" Chapman and Beth Chapman married in 2006. Beth appeared alongside her husband in several popular reality series. Getty Images

"Please say your prayers for Beth right now," he tweeted. "Thank you love you."

Beth, who appeared alongside Duane in "Dog the Bounty Hunter" and "Dog and Beth: On the Hunt," was diagnosed in 2017 with throat cancer.

She bravely allowed cameras to document her cancer diagnosis in the emotional A&E special "Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives." After undergoing a surgery during which doctors removed a plum-sized tumor along with her lymph nodes, Beth was declared cancer-free.

However, in 2018 Beth learned the cancer had returned. She underwent an emergency surgery last November.

WGN America has been preparing to air a new series starring the couple called "Dog's Most Wanted."

On June 23, WGN America took to Twitter to sends its thoughts and prayers to Beth.

"We’ve come to know Beth as a strong, powerful fighter and we have hope that she will recover soon to rejoin her beloved family," the network said.

While at his wife's bedside in the hospital this week, Duane tried to keep a brave face using humor — at one point sharing a close-up of Beth's hands, which despite being covered in bandages still boasted an elaborate manicure.

"You all know how she is about HER NAILS!!" he wrote.

Beth is survived by Duane and several children.