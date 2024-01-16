Tina Fey and Amy Poehler reunite behind 'Weekend Update' desk at the Emmys

It’s Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s world and we’re just living in it.

The comedic duo brightened up the 75th Emmy Awards ceremony, bringing their classic riffs, humor and charm to the stage.

The former “Saturday Night Live” stars reunited on Jan. 15 and reprised their "Saturday Night Live" roles as news anchors for a special edition of "Weekend Update."

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler reprise their "Weekend Update" anchor roles to present the award for outstanding variety special (live) during the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Chris Pizzello / AP

Fey and Poehler appeared behind the "Weekend Update" news desk to poke fun at the nominees for outstanding variety special (live).

"We've reached the stage in life where we'll only present awards sitting down," Fey joked as the crowd laughed.

Listing each nominee, Poehler first referred to the 2023 Oscars as "the only show that's longer than when they aired 'Titanic' with commercials on TBS."

Fey said that nominee Chris Rock could have been there but she and Poehler would "accept on his behalf because we miss getting Emmys."

Fey and Poehler during the 75th Emmy Awards' "Weekend Update" bit. Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images

Poehler referenced Elton John's possible EGOT status with a win in the category and Fey praised Rihanna's halftime performance at Super Bowl LVII for being so good that "it got us all pregnant."

Poehler had a quick quip for her longtime friend, too. "Celebrating the best in musicals that were based on movies, which will probably be movies again," she said, referencing "Mean Girls" before announcing the 75th annual Tony Awards as a nominee.

Fey leaned over and said, "There's nothing wrong with that."

The two then revealed "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium" as the winner.

Both Emmy-winning comedians know what it’s like to command an awards ceremony stage. The two comedians previously co-hosted the Golden Globes three years in a row from 2013 to 2015. They also emceed the 2021 Golden Globes telecast.

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 2023 Emmys, which were rescheduled from September 2023 to January 2024, are broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the red carpet starting earlier. The 2023 Emmys are available to watch on live on Fox and stream on Hulu the following day.

Leading the list of nominees include “Succession” and “The Last of Us.” There will be a number of A-list stars and appearances from famous faces, including reunions from shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Martin,” “Ally McBeal” and more.

Follow TODAY.com for complete Emmys coverage, including this year’s winners and unexpected moments.