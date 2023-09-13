Taylor Swift ties record for most VMA wins in one night

Taylor Swift was certainly the hero of the 2023 Video Music Awards on Tuesday as she tied the record for the biggest VMA haul in one night, according to MTV.

The singer scored nine wins on Sept. 12, including video, song, album and artist of the year, bringing her lifetime total to 23, second only to Beyoncé.

Swift swept nearly all of the 11 awards she was nominated for. Here is the full list of categories she won:

Video of the year (“Anti-Hero”) Artist of the year Song of the year (“Anti-Hero”) Best pop (“Anti-Hero”) Best direction (“Anti-Hero”) Best cinematography (“Anti-Hero”) Best visual effects (“Anti-Hero”) Show of the summer Album of the year (“Midnights”)

While accepting the award for best pop video, Swift had a millennial meltdown when she was presented the award by all five members of 'N Sync.

"I had ... I had your dolls ... like are you doing something? What’s gonna happen now? What are you ... there’s something ... they’re gonna ... they’re gonna do something and I need to know what it is," she gushed as she accepted her award.

Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick, who have not been onstage together since 2013, then handed her friendship bracelets, which have become a staple of the "Anti-Hero" singer's Eras Tour.

"You’re pop personified so to receive this from your golden pop hands ... really, it’s too much. Thank you for the friendship bracelets," she said.