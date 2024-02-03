Sterling K. Brown predicts who will take home the Oscar over him

Sterling K. Brown has been nominated for his first Academy Award this year, but he doesn't expect to come home with any new hardware.

The 47-year-old actor opened up about his Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for “American Fiction” while on "The Graham Norton Show" Feb. 2, joking, “There’s no losing yet — it’ll happen in its own due time.”

“Colman will probably win,” he added, referring to fellow guest and actor Colman Domingo, who's up for best actor at the March 10 ceremony. “I know that I’m not going to win.”

Though host Graham Norton and the “Rustin” star piped in to curb his cynicism, Brown reassured them that he’s “totally fine” with the outcome he's expecting.

“Robert Downey Jr. is going to win, and he’s incredibly deserving,” he said of the “Oppenheimer” actor. “He’s an incredible actor. You should give him love. And the fact that I get a chance to be nominated along with him and Mr. (Robert) De Niro and Ryan Gosling and (Mark) Ruffalo, I’m just happy to be in the room.”

Norton then jokingly gave Brown a hard time about his humility should he end up claiming the win at the 2024 Oscars.

“On the night, this will all be very humble. 'I can’t believe I won!’” Norton teased.

"American Fiction" stars Jeffrey Wright as Monk, a novelist. Brown plays Cliff, Monk's estranged, newly out brother.

The film, which hit theaters in December, serves as a satire of the entertainment industry and the pervasiveness of stereotypes in stories about Black Americans.

“It can be a swath in terms of slave narratives, in terms of inner-city trauma, cracked out moms or absentee fathers, and that is part of our story, but it’s not the totality of our story,” Brown explained on "The Graham Norton Show."

Since Wright is also nominated at the 2024 Oscars, Brown noted that "American Fiction" is making history as the first time two Black men from the same film have been nominated for both lead and supporting actor.

Domingo later detailed the moment he found out he'd been nominated, telling Norton that he was up early in the morning with his husband listening to nominee announcements.

“At first I was cleaning up some shelves or something, this is 5:30 in the morning, I don’t know what I was doing. But I just wandered into the bathroom and then... I got a text from my manager that said, ‘Congratulations, Oscar nominee.’ And literally, I just put the phone down because the feed was coming in late.

“And I looked over at my husband and then Bradley Cooper’s name came and my name came, so I’m looking at him, and I already know. And then he hears my name. He burst into tears, lays on the floor, and then I realize that’s what I should do, I guess,” Domingo said, with a laugh.

Dakota Johnson, who was on the show to discuss her upcoming superhero film "Madame Web," then took a moment to ask a clarifying question that caused the room to erupt in laughter: “Wait, before, you were just cleaning up shelves?”

Norton then piped in: “Yes, making room for an Oscar."