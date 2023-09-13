These celebrities bared all in sheer, see-through dresses at the 2023 VMAs

As celebrities made their way down the 2023 VMAs red carpet, one thing was clear – or should we say sheer: When it comes to fashion, skin is in.

For an awards show known for its daring (and borderline outlandish looks), this year's red carpet lived up to the hype.

Many attendees decided to go wear, well, not much at all. The trend at the 2023 VMAs was transparent, but in style.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The "Savage" rapper stunned in this sheer look, featuring a corset style black dress by designer Brandon Blackwood. She accompanied the gown with a bejeweled wide choker necklace. The Grammy-award winner has been nominated for three awards at tonight's show.

Audrey Trullinger

Audrey Trullinger. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The actress and content creator showed up in an eye-catching and metallic look. The dress featured a corset top with a sheer floor-length skirt, accented with metallic flowers.

Kaliii

Kaliii. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Orange was the moment for rapper Kaliii with this low neckline look. The dress kept in with the trend of the night, featuring a sheer section of the skirt, giving the impression of a gown and a mini dress at the same time. Kaliii is nominated for best new artist tonight.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish stunned in this daring look by Jason Wu, featuring a sheer and sparkly skirt over a black bodysuit. The comedian and "Haunted Mansion" star paired the look with black stilettos.

Karol G

Karol G, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Singer Karol G wasn't hiding anything in this see-through look. The fully sheer dress featured a long train and a statement overcoat. The "Mañana Será Bonito" singer is just finishing up her world tour, which is nominated for the show of the summer.

Yung Miami

Yung Miami. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

City Girls member Yung Miami walked the carpet in this iconic bodysuit. Flanked by floor length sleeves, the singer's all-black look was accented by metallic heels and large earrings.