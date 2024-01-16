Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough have sweet moment on the Emmys red carpet

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough were all smiles at the Emmy Awards.

The “Daisy Jones & The Six” star and her famous grandmother posed together ahead of the Jan. 15 awards ceremony in Los Angeles. Keough arrived at the red carpet in a black Chanel gown, while Presley color-coordinated in a long-sleeve silk top with a wide skirt.

As captured by TODAY, the two appeared to be in good spirits as they shared a laugh as they walked the carpet.

The late Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter is nominated in the category outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her performance in “Daisy Jones & The Six.”

The show is also nominated in the outstanding limited or anthology series.

Priscilla Presley and Keough's reunion comes days after they paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley on the 1-year anniversary of her death.

“Today is a very solemn day. It’s been a year since your passing and not a day goes by where I don’t think about and miss you,” Priscilla Presley wrote Jan. 12 on X. “Rest in peace, Lisa. You are in the arms of your beloved father now. Only that… gives me comfort. Mom.”

Keough also honored her late mom by posting a childhood photo of the two of them on Instagram.

(L-R) Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

