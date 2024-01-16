Paul Walter Hauser reveals what he was chewing when he accepted an Emmy

Paul Walter Hauser is responsible for one of the most memorable moments from the 75th Emmy Awards.

After his name was called as the winner for best best supporting actor in a limited series or movie, Hauser appeared to be eating.

The 37-year-old actor, also known for his work in “Richard Jewell” and “I, Tonya," then walked to the stage at L.A's Peacock Theater chewing something — but what?

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited / Anthology Series or Movie Paul Walter Hauser "Black Bird", poses in the press room at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

He revealed the mystery substance in a post-win interview, saying his agent handed him a bag of dried mangos as a “good luck charm.”

Hauser said that his choice to eat the mangoes as his category unfolded more of an inside joke than a desire to sate hunger.

“I was like “I’m going to eat this, whether I win or not. I’m going to eat this on camera for them,” he said.

Hauser came prepared, however: His speech was entirely in verse. He started off his speech with a shoutout to the "Grey's Anatomy" reunion that had just unfolded. "My wife loves your show," he said to Shonda Rhimes as they crossed paths on stage.

The "Black Bird" actor paid tribute to his fellow nominees. "That's a talent pool if I ever saw one," he said.

Also nominated in the category were Richard Jenkins (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Joseph Lee (Beef), Ray Liotta (Black Bird), Young Mazino (Beef) and Jesse Plemons (Love & Death).

Hauser paid a special tribute to his co-star Ray Liotta, who died in 2022 at the age of 67.

"To the Rolex Ray Liotta, we're down here wearing fossils," he said as a part of his melodic "Thank yous."

He also gave a touching tribute to his wife, who he said "made his heart strong and his knees weak."

Online commentators called the combination of eating and rapping "a trip."

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 2023 Emmys, which were rescheduled from September 2023 to January 2024, are broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the red carpet starting earlier. Leading the list of nominees include "Succession" and "The Last of Us." There will be a number of A-list stars and appearances from famous faces, including reunions from shows like "Grey's Anatomy," "Martin," "Ally McBeal" and more.