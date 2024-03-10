Why are celebrities wearing red pins to the 2024 Oscars?

Fashion usually takes center stage at the Oscars red carpet. In 2024, activism had a place, too.

Multiple attendees showed up to the 96th annual Academy Awards wearing red pins on their outfits.

The moment is reminiscent of the blue ribbons actors wore to the 2023 Oscars in “in solidarity with and support for refugees and displaced people around the world," per the UN Refugee Agency’s (UNHCR) Coalition, the agency behind them.

Here's what you need to know about what the red pin means:

What do the red pins at the 2024 Oscars mean?

The pins are worn in support of Artists4Ceasefire, "a collective of artists and advocates who have come together in response to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Israel and Palestine," per the organization.

The organization, in a press release, said the pin symbolizes "collective support for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of all of the hostages and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza."

At least 30,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began in October 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Figures published by the ministry show around 70% that have been killed are women and children.

Close to 400 artists have signed an open letter in support of the collective, including Oscar nominees America Ferrera and Bradley Cooper.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protestors calling for a ceasefire in Gaza marched through Hollywood, making their way to the Dolby Theatre where the Oscars is held, on March 10.

Who is wearing red pins to the 2024 Oscars?

"What Was I Made For" singer Billie Eilish, “Origin” director Ava DuVernay and "Poor Things" stars Ramy Youssef and Mark Ruffalo were among the celebrities wearing red pins at the Oscars.

Billie Eilish arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell / AP

Youssef, who played Max McCandles in "Poor Things," said he and all the stars wearing a red pin are calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

“We’re calling for immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We’re calling for peace and lasting justice for the people of Palestine,” Ramy Youssef told Variety’s Marc Malkin.

“It’s a universal message of, ‘Let’s stop killing kids. Let’s not be part of more war.’ No one has ever looked back at war and thought a bombing campaign was a good idea. To be surrounded by so many artists who are willing to lend their voices, the list is growing. A lot of people are going to be wearing these pins tonight. There’s a lot of talking heads on the news, this is a space of talking hearts. We’re trying to have this big beam to humanity.”

Ava DuVernay at the Oscars. Richard Shotwell / AP

The pins also made headlines at the 2024 Grammys. Phoebe Bridgers, Julian Baker and Lucy Dacus of supergroup Boygenius wore the pins on their coordinated ivory white suits in support of the collective.