Why are celebrities wearing blue ribbon pins to the 2023 Oscars?

Take a look at the audience at the 2023 Academy Awards, and yes, you'll see a lot of very famous faces.

You'll also see a lot of blue pins.

Many celebrities, in addition to donning ethereal dresses (or "Wednesday"-inspired wear) also wore blue pins, as did other creators accepting awards.

Here's what you need to know about the blue ribbon pins, which are imbued with a special meaning.

Bill Nighy with his pin at the 2023 Oscars. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

What's the meaning of all those blue ribbon pins at the Oscars?

The blue ribbon pins are put out with the #WithRefugees initiative, created by the UN Refugee Agency’s (UNHCR) Coalition. The pins are worn “in solidarity with and support for refugees and displaced people around the world,” per a statement from the UNHCR.

The pins are worn at this glitzy, high-profile event for a reason: “The wearing of the blue #WithRefugees ribbon on the red carpet sends a powerful visual message that everyone has the right to seek safety, whoever, wherever, whenever,” per the UNHCR.

They've been spotted at past awards ceremonies this year

The pins were present at the BAFTAs, seen on Colin Farrell, Daryl McCormack, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy, Angela Bassett and more.

Angela Bassett at the BAFTAs, blue pin pinned on. Vianney Le Caer / AP

At the BAFTAs, Jamie Lee Curtis — who won an Oscar for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — said that Cate Blanchett, up for “Tár,” encouraged her to wear the pin to highlight the plight of refugees worldwide.

Jamie Lee Curtis at the BAFTAs. Kate Green / Getty Images for BAFTA

“My friend Cate Blanchett is asking people to remind us all in the midst of all the season of shiny things that, of course, there are terrible refugee crises going on all over the world everywhere all at once, and we need to do our part,” Jamie Lee Curtis told PA Media.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the third time, the 2023 Oscars are broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the red carpet starting earlier. The 2023 Oscars are available to watch on ABC and various streaming platforms. Leading the list of nominees include “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.” The list of performers and presenters includes Rihanna, following her Super Bowl halftime show, and the viral Telugu-language hit “Naatu Naatu.” Follow TODAY.com for complete Oscars coverage, including this year’s winners and unexpected moments