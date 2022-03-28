If you were invited to the Oscars, who would you bring as your date? Some attendees at the 2022 Oscars brought their romantic partners. Others chose to come with another set of their nearest and dearest: relatives.

The red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards was full of moments of family love. Bradley Cooper brought his mom, Gloria Campano — and this isn't the first time she's joined at an A-list event. Campano attended the 2019 Oscars and Screen Actors Guild Awards by her son's side.

Below, find all of the celebs who attended the 2022 Oscars with family members — and stay updated with other Oscar moments here.

Bradley Cooper

US actor and director Bradley Cooper and his mother Gloria Campano attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Cooper has spoken about his close relationship with his mom, Gloria Campano. In an interview with TODAY’s Willie Geist, Cooper said his mom believes in his career. “My mom’s funny because she always thinks everything’s gonna be a huge hit,” he said.

Campano's instincts are good. This year, Cooper is in two Oscar-nominated films: “Licorice Pizza” and “Nightmare Alley,” both up for best picture.

Alana Haim

Alana Haim made her acting debut in “Licorice Pizza,” and garnered rave reviews while she was at it. Before her acting turn, Haim was best known as being one-third of the band Haim, along with sisters Este and Danielle. Her sisters joined her on the red carpet.

US actress Alana Haim(C)and her sisters Danielle Haim(R) and Este Haim attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Judi Dench

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Judi Dench and Sam Williams attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The "Belfast" nominee brought her grandson, Sam Williams, to the red carpet. The two collaborated on TikTok videos while quarantining together. For Dench, the project was a bright spot during a tough period.

“Well, it saved my life,” Dench told Channel 4 News. She joked that Williams was a "strict" director. “I know nothing about TikTok. Sam is the person who is technically minded and who has all the ideas, so he got very strict.”

Billie Eilish

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) FINNEAS and Billie Eilish attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Billie Eilish attended the Academy Awards with her brother and musical collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, who goes by Finneas. The two will be performing their Oscar-nominated song "No Time to Die" at the ceremony.