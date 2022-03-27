Some are tuning in to the 94th Academy Awards to cheer on their favorite nominees. Others are here for the red carpet looks. The romantics among us may be watching for the couples walking on the red carpet, showing support for one another.

This year's batch of nominees is notable for having two couples in the mix. Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst are first-time nominees, both nominated for "The Power of the Dog." On the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, Dunst told ABC, "To be nominated together is the craziest thing. We already won."

Married couple and frequent collaborators Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz also received nominations, with Bardem telling Deadline he's rooting for Cruz especially.

Best actress nominee Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, had a cute red carpet moment, too. Kidman told ABC that Urban flew over from Las Vegas at 1 a.m. that morning, just to be there with her.

Below, we're rounding up the cutest moments from the red carpet.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn

US singer Reba McEntire(R)and Rex Linn attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Reba McEntire is attending the Oscars with her boyfriend, Rex Lin — a.k.a her "Sugar Tot." Linn's nickname for McEntire, if you're curious, is "Tater Tot." The country legend is Reba McEntire is performing the Oscar-nominated song "Somehow You Do" during the ceremony.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Nominated for best actress in "Spencer," Kristen Stewart walked the red carpet with screenwriter Dylan Meyer. Stewart confirmed their engagement in Nov. 2021.

Kodi Smit-McPhee and Rebecca Phillipou

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (LRebecca Phillipou and Kodi Smit-McPhee attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images) Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

Kodi Smit-McPhee, an Australian actor nominated for his haunting performance in "The Power of the Dog," attended the Oscars with his girlfriend, Rebecca Phillipou.

Wanda Sykes and Alex Sykes

(L-R) Wanda Sykes and Alex Sykes attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Ahead of her hosting gig, Wanda Sykes stepped out with her wife, Alex Sykes, on the red carpet.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Braker arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss / AP

Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker got engaged in Nov. 2021.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fisher

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, walked the red carpet ahead of her hosting gig. The couple and their son, Gene, made their TODAY debut in 2020.

Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner

Irish actor Jamie Dornan (L) and his wife Amelia Warner attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Jamie Dornan plays a devoted husband and father in the Oscar-nominated movie "Belfast." He walked the red carpet with his wife, Amelia Warner, with whom she shares three daughters.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

US actor Jesse Plemons(L) and US actress Kirsten Dunst attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst and her fiancé, Jesse Plemons, are both nominated for their work in "The Power of the Dog," up for 12 nominations total.

Of their shared nominations, Dunst said, “It’s like a storybook, like a fairy tale. It feels very special. I thought, it would be really cute if they did that. I felt like a grandma about it. I’m so much more overjoyed that I get to fully celebrate,” per AP.

David Oyelowo and Jessica Oyelowo

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Jessica Oyelowo and David Oyelowo attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Wearing bold patterns, David and Jessica Oyelowo came to the Oscars with the intention of making a fashion statement. David collaborated with his wife in his directorial debut "The Water Man," which featured music she wrote.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Keith Urban took to Twitter to celebrate wife Nicole Kidman's nomination for "Being the Ricardos," in which she plays Lucille Ball.

"SO proud of you & all that you poured into this dual role. Lucille AND Lucy. We REALLY lived through it with you on this one, & you gave it EVERYTHING,” he wrote, ending with the words, “Loving you always.”

Now, he's showing his support on the red carpet.

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Niecy Nash and singer Jessica Betts tied the knot in August 2020, after their friendship turned into a romance.

“If you are open to it, love can come from unexpected places,” Nash said on TODAY. “And I’ve never had a dear friend and then ended up dating them, so this is my first time.” She called Betts the "greatest love of (her) life."