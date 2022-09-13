Lizzo gets emotional at Emmys as she recalls searching for women like her on TV as a kid

Lizzo brought the passion and the tears during her 2022 Emmys win.

The star won the honor for outstanding competition show for "Watch Out For the Big Grrrls," causing her to recall the days as a child that she wanted to see women who looked like her on television.

Surrounded by women from her popular show, Lizzo delivered an emotional acceptance speech.

"Big girls to come onstage right now — right now! I want to say thank you to the Emmys and the Emmy voters, first of all. I’m very emotional. The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they share," she said. "They’re not that unique, they just don’t get the platform. Telling stories, let’s just tell more stories."

Lizzo accepts the Emmy for outstanding competition program for "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Mark Terrill / AP

"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me," she continued. "If I can go back and tell little Lizzo something and be like, you goin' see that person, but b---- it's gonna have to be you."

She once again called her "big girls," who were in the audience cheering from the balcony, to the stage and noted that one year ago they were filming the show "that would change their lives forever."

"They're Emmy award-winning superstars who are going on a world tour. Make some noise for my big girls. I love you guys so much. Daddy, I love you, oh my God. God bless y’all!"

After previously earning several Grammy awards, Lizzo's big win Monday night brought her one step closer to the coveted EGOT — a compilation of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

Her now award-winning show follows 13 women competing to be the next "BIG GRRRL" dancer for Lizzo's 2022 tour. The iconic performer conducts her search in Hollywood, California, looking for a fellow dancer to take the stage at Bonnaroo music festival.

Season One of her show, “Watch Out For the Big Grrrls,” aired in March and is available on Amazon Prime Video.