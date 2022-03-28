Lady Gaga helps Liza Minnelli in admirable display of friendship at the Oscars: ‘I got you’

People are calling Lady Gaga “a class act” for the way she supported Liza Minnelli at the Oscars.

The “Chromatica” singer, 36, and the legendary “Cabaret” star, 76, took the stage together to present the final award of the night: best picture, which went to "CODA."

“You see that? The public, they love you,” Lady Gaga told Minnelli after the crowd gave Minnelli a standing ovation.

Lady Gaga joined Liza Minnelli onstage to present the best picture Oscar. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

“You know how I love working with legends,” the “House of Gucci” star continued, “and I’m honored to present the final award of the evening with a true show business legend.”

“Oh, my baby!” Minnelli interjected, looking fondly at her co-presenter.

Lady Gaga also noted that Minnelli is celebrating the 50th anniversary of “Cabaret,” the film that earned her an Oscar for best actress.

A moment later, when Minnelli appeared to have a little trouble reading the teleprompter, Lady Gaga had her back, helping her finish her line.

“We’re going to tell you who the nominees are right now,” Lady Gaga said with a smile.

Lady Gaga supported the entertainment legend onstage. Robyn Beck / AFP - Getty Images

Then she leaned down to Minnelli and whispered, “I got you.”

“I know,” Minnelli was heard whispering back. “Thank you.”

"I'm your biggest fan," Minnelli told Lady Gaga. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

During their segment, Lady Gaga also sang a few bars of “Willkommen” from “Cabaret.”

Minnelli beamed up at the singer and said, “I’m so happy to be here and especially with you. I’m your biggest fan.”

Social media lit up with appreciation for this sweet moment between the two singers.

“Lady Gaga just quietly saying to Liza Minnelli, 'i got you,' after she couldn’t quite get out her line, hath MELTED MY COLD DEAD HEART,” one person tweeted.

“I hope that at some point we can discuss what a class act Lady Gaga is and how well she kept the Best Picture presentation going while still keeping Liza Minnelli grounded and included without ever being patronizing or awkward," another person wrote on Twitter. "Just amazing."