Elton John’s sons pose with godmother Lady Gaga at Oscars party

Elton John’s kids were in good hands on Oscars night.

John’s partner, David Furnish, attended Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday night with their children, Zachary, 11, and Elijah, 9 and snapped some photos with the kids’ godmother, Lady Gaga.

“So excited to be at #EJAFOscars night with the boys, Gagamother, and all of our incredible friends!!” Furnish captioned a picture of him with the boys and the singer on Instagram. “This is @EJAF’s biggest night of the year, and it means the world to us and our partners around the world.”

John, who married Furnish in 2005. wasn’t at the ceremony, but posted the same picture.

“So sad to be missing out on these family photos from #EJAFOscars tonight with @DavidFurnish, @LadyGaga and the boys but I’m sending my love to everyone for their support of @EJAF. It means the world to us!” John wrote.

The “Poker Face” singer was named godmother to Zachary after he was born on Dec. 25, 2010.

Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John, Lady Gaga and Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John share a moment. Leon Bennett / Getty Images

“His godmother is Lady Gaga ... which is ironic, because I’ve always said that Mars ain’t the kind of place to raise your kids," John said in a 2011 appearance on "Saturday Night Live." "And Gaga loves Mars. She says Mars has good schools and great discos.”

Furnish and John also chose her to be godmother to their second son, Elijah, who was born on Jan. 11, 2013.

“She’s a great role model, she’s young, (and) she’s been a great godmother to Zachary,” John told Extra after Elijah was born. “We’re all bonkers in this business, but we’re human beings at the same time.”