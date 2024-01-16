"Success" stars Kieran Culkin and J. Smith Cameron shared a moment at the 75th Emmys that was straight out of their characters' book.

The HBO show "Succession" came to a close in 2023 following four lauded seasons. Its final go-around is nominated for 27 awards, including best drama.

Culkin, who is nominated, played Roman Roy, one of mogul Logan Roy's children. Cameron played general consul Gerri Kellman. The two characters had a strange and sexually charged dynamic, which appeared to translate into a real-life warmth between the actors.

Culkin interrupted Cameron during her red carpet interview with Variety by coming up behind her and saying, in a high-pitched voice, "And I love Kieran Culkin, and he's my absolute favorite to work with even though he's an a------ to me and I hate him."

Culkin appeared to switch tones after that, saying, "You look lovely, you smell nice."

Cameron said, "Kiss?" and two shared a small, friendly peck before Culkin scurried away.

Once Culkin was gone, Cameron said, "I'm pretty crazy about him. But he's also, you know, a brat."

Culkin, who recently won a Golden Globe, and his wife Jazz Charton brought date night energy to the red carpet.

(L-R) Jazz Charton and Kieran Culkin attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Emmys is expected to have more "Succession" moments.