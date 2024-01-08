E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight took on a side hustle as a detective Sunday night after she lost her 4-carat diamond ring during the 2024 Golden Globes.

“Hi everyone, Golden Globe emergency. If you’re a celebrity and you see a 4-carat diamond on the red carpet, please return it to Keltie Knight at E! because it’s gone, and it’s real,” Knight said in an Instagram post as she held up her diamond-less ring finger.

In a conversation with TODAY.com, Knight walked through her day and revealed the moment she discovered she only had a band on her finger — with no diamond.

The night before the award show, Knight says she slept with the diamond ring, which is rare as she adds that she’s “known for forgetting to wear my wedding rings.”

The next day, on Jan. 7, Knight first headed to the Beverly Hilton, where the Golden Globes were being held, to have her hair and makeup done. After her glam was finished, Knight’s makeup artist decided to put “shimmer” on her hands, and she can recall seeing the diamond ring on her finger then.

Knight then went down to prepare for the show at the E! platform, which she says is located next to the photo area on the red carpet. At the time, she filmed a video for social media showing off her outfit, which includes the diamond ring.

But Knight was in shock once she finished taking red carpet photos and saw the diamond was gone.

“So the diamond was lost either at the E! platform or walking down to get my photos taken at the photo line because by the time I got to the photos, the diamond’s gone,” she tells TODAY.com.

Between her glamorous red carpet look and the fact that she remembered to wear her wedding rings in the first place, Knight says she originally felt like she was “really crushing life.”

“Then I got to the end of the carpet. I felt it with my finger and look down and it was my worst nightmare,” she says.

On her Instagram story, Knight posted a picture of herself on her hands and knees in her red carpet attire searching for the diamond.

Keltie Knight searched the Golden Globes' red carpet for her diamond. @keltie via Instagram

Knight tells TODAY.com that she asked if any photographers along the carpet spotted a diamond, with one even using a strong zoom camera to search.

For the remainder of the carpet, Knight says publicists and security alike would walk by E! asking for an update on her search.

However, her efforts proved to be fruitless. The correspondent later reported live from her bathtub to share her progress.

“Update: finished the red carpet and now in bath with a @jerseymikes + still no diamond,” she wrote, adding a crying emoji as she held up a Jersey Mike’s sub with her jewel-less hand.

@keltie via Instagram

Knight says she called the hotel the morning of Jan. 8 to alert production, who was set to take down the carpet Monday.

When asked if she’s waiting to see if someone turns in the diamond, Knight responds, “No, it’s gone. It’s gone. I woke up this morning and was like, ‘This is gone.’”

“It’s the most ridiculous story,” she says with a little laugh. “This is the kind of thing you want to read about happening to someone else, not yourself.”

As of Monday, Knight says she's looking into whether or not the ring is insured. Her original engagement ring was covered, she says, but the upgrade she received in August is to be determined.

“That’s probably why I’m not crying yet, because when I find out the insurance doesn’t cover it, that’s when it’ll really get dark.”

Knight thanked “the fans of pop culture” for aiding in her investigation and, at the end of the day, “it’s just stuff.”

“Stuff can be replaced. I’m more happy that I have the 10 years of marriage,” she says. “I care more about the 10 years of marriage than I do about the diamond.”