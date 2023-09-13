Kelsea Ballerini's 2023 MTV Video Music Awards performance has fans talking for multiple reasons.

While singing her hit "Penthouse," the 30-year-old showed off her killer vocals and brought plenty of emotion to the performance. But fans seem to be more impressed by her outfit — or rather, outfits.

Ballerini hit the stage rocking a sleek white strapless dress with a thigh-high slit.

Around two minutes and 20 seconds into the song, Ballerini belted out the following lyrics: “And it stings rolling up the welcome mat/Knowing you got half.”

Kelsea Ballerini's first outfit at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

After pausing for dramatic effect, the singer was covered in smoke for a few seconds.

When the smoke faded, Ballerini could be seen rocking an entirely different ensemble: a black mini dress with a cutout at the bust.

Viewers were left scratching their heads over the quick outfit change and struggled to understand how the singer pulled it off on live TV in a split second.

Kelsea Ballerini's second outfit at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Andy Kropa / Getty Images

"I need someone to explain this Kelsea Ballerini sorcery to me," one wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fans were quick to share their theories and one suggested that she might've filmed the performance two times.

"It was pre filmed the night before. She sang the song twice once in the black dress once in the white. It was edited together for the 'showing' last night at the VMAs," one wrote.

However, many agreed that it was more likely a tearaway dress.

"Has to be tear away. But where did she toss it???" one wrote.

One X user thought it might have been tossed off the front of the stage, while another provided two possibilities.

"Front of stage or there was a small hole in the stage to dump it," they wrote.

Yet another X user, who claimed to have been in attendance at the event, presented the following suggestion: "Velcro. Person on side with sting attached to bottom of dress. I was there lol."

One eagle-eyed viewer shared the following thoughts: "If you look very closely to the left you can see it being pulled off stage."

The tearaway theory appeared correct, as the white dress could be seen disappearing off the stage behind the singer.

It's still unclear whether the singer had a Velcro or tearaway dress, but one thing is clear: It was a pretty impressive moment.