Al Roker is nominated for People’s sexiest grandpa alive!

Al Roker has been nominated for People's sexiest grandpa in its Reader's Choice poll.

On Sept. 5, the outlet revealed that Al will be competing against Michael Douglas, Kurt Russell and Pierce Brosnan for the highly coveted title.

The winner in the sexiest grandpa category will be revealed on Nov. 8, along with winners in other categories like People's sexiest funny guy and People's sexiest morning show host, which has TODAY's Craig Melvin as a nominee.

If fans wish to cast their vote for Al, Craig or whoever they choose, they can do so here.

In July, Al became a grandfather when his oldest daughter Courtney Roker Laga welcomed her daughter, Sky Clara Laga, with her husband, Wes.

After the baby was born, Al passed along word on TODAY that his family "couldn't be happier."

Courtney also told TODAY.com in a text message, “We feel truly blessed and excited for our little miracle.”

“We are extremely excited to welcome a new member into our family and start this next chapter in our lives,” she added.

After Sky's arrival, Al posted a picture of himself holding his new granddaughter on Instagram.

He wrote, “I could look into this face all day. But then, little Sky Clara wouldn’t get to eat, so I eventually had to give her back to Mommy and Daddy.”

In September, Al celebrated Sky's two-month birthday when he shared two pics, one of Sky sitting on his lap and the other of her leaning on him.

“Here’s to my little Sky Clara being here 2 months,” he penned in the caption. “That went fast.”

As for Al's competition, the TODAY host is up against Brosnan, who is a proud grandfather of four kids, Marley May, Jaxxon, Isabella and Lucas; Douglas, who has two grandkids, Lua and Ryder; and Russell, who shares seven grandkids, Ryder, Wilder, Bodhi, Bingham, Rio, Rani Rose and Buddy Prine, with his partner, Goldie Hawn.