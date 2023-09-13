IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

K-pop group Stray Kids has a very pure reaction to winning a VMA

Who? Us?
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
(L-R) Changbin, Lee Know, Han, Felix, Bang Chan, Seungmin, I.N and Hyunjin of Stray Kids accept the Best K-Pop award for "S-Class" onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
By Odeya Pinkus

It might be surprising when an award is announced at the VMAs. When it came to the best K-pop category at the 2023 awards, nobody was more surprised than the winners themselves.

Stray Kids had a very pure reaction to winning the award for their song "S-Class".

The band looked visibly surprised to finding out they won the award. Fans online took notice of the moment.

"CONGRATULATIONS @Stray_Kids FOR WINNING BEST KPOP AWARD IN VMAS THEY LOOKED SO SHOCKED PLEASE" wrote user @SEUINGM1NE.

Band members pointed to themselves and mouthed, "Us?" before realizing they had won the award.

This is Stray Kids' first VMAs appearance. The group consists of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

"Stray kids out-taylor’d taylor in the surprise reaction category lol" wrote user @crysyalbell, referencing Taylor Swift's very earnest face when *NSYNC reunited on stage.

Swift was clearly shocked by the band's surprise reunion on stage, accepting her award for best pop video.

“Like I had ... I had your dolls ... like are you doing something? What’s gonna happen now? What are you ... there’s something ... they’re gonna ... they’re gonna do something and I need to know what it is," said the artist.

Stray Kids released their newest album, "5-Star," this past June, and first hit the worldwide billboard charts back in 2018, with an album, called "Mixtape," which was dubbed as their "pre-debut."

The band is attached to JYP Entertainment, and came together through a competition style TV show that had them show off their chops to become K-pop stars.


