An EGOT winner is born.

Elton John joined the small ranks of creators and performers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award after winning outstanding variety special (live) at the Emmy Awards ceremony on Jan. 15.

“I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight. The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world. Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful," John said in a statement.

"Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium," the special that won the Emmy, is a concert film of the the prolific singer's final North American show in his career.

The special beat out the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show starring Rihanna, "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage," The Oscars and the 75th Annual Tony Awards.

John finished his touring career in 2023, concluding his "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" tour in Stockholm, Sweden. The 76-year-old expressed a desire to spend more time with his sons: Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11.

How did Elton John reach EGOT status?

He has won five Grammys for “Aida,” “Candle in the Wind,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” “Basque,” and “That’s What Friends Are For.” He won two Oscars for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” His Tony was for the show “Aida.”

Other EGOT winners include Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson and Mel Brooks. Fewer than 20 people have earned competitive EGOT status, meaning without any honorary or special awards.

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 2023 Emmys, which were rescheduled from September 2023 to January 2024, are broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the red carpet starting earlier. Leading the list of nominees include "Succession" and "The Last of Us." There will be a number of A-list stars and appearances from famous faces, including reunions from shows like "Grey's Anatomy," "Martin," "Ally McBeal" and more.

Follow TODAY.com for complete Emmys coverage, including this year’s winners and unexpected moments.