If you need someone to hold your purse after winning an Emmy, Carson Daly is your man. The TODAY co-host was on hand when Ayo Edebiri was announced as the winner for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in "The Bear" at the Jan. 15 awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

In video shared online, the actor stood up and got her speech from her purse, before turning to the TODAY co-host and giving him her purse and cell phone.

"I got you," Carson can be seen saying as he grabs Edebiri's belongings and she takes the stage.

Alan Ruck, Jeremy Allen White , Carson Daly and Ayo Edebiri at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on Jan. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Carson was sitting next to Edebiri and “The Bear” cast during the telecast. When Jeremy Allen White won his Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, Carson was still holding Edebiri's stuff.

Later in the press room with her new Emmy in hand, Edebiri joked that she gave her purse and cell phone to Carson, adding that she thinks he still might have it.

Prior to being a helping hand at the awards ceremony, Carson also made sure to keep his wife, Siri Daly, informed on how his night was going.

Before entering the venue, Carson was seen FaceTiming Siri while on the red carpet.

