BAFTA Award nominations 2024: See the full list

Nominations for the 77th annual British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs, were announced on Jan. 18 as tight races in most of the big categories sparked major fan anticipation.

"Oppenheimer" led the pack with 13 nominations, including best actor, best director and best adapted screenplay. "Poor Things" wasn't too far behind with 11 nominations, even though director Yorgos Lanthimos didn't make the list for best director.

Box-office hit and fan favorite "Barbie" only received five nominations, more surprising considering it led the Golden Globe Awards with 10 nominations.

While the list includes some actors who were ignored by other major award shows, including Vivian Oparah in "Rye Lane" and Teo Yoo in "Past Lives," many fans found the snubs shocking.

One major omission was Lily Gladstone, who had previously been nominated by the Critics Choice awards and won the lead actress in a motion picture award at the Golden Globe.

Gladstone played Mollie Burkhart in "Killers of the Flower Moon." Burkhart was a real member of the Osage Nation whose mother, sisters and other family members were killed in targeted attacks aimed at obtaining their oil rights.

Other snubs include Andrew Scott for his performance in "All of Us Strangers," Greta Lee in "Past Lives," and Charles Melton in "May December."

The 77th BAFTAs are scheduled to air on Feb. 18 and will be aired on BBC in the United Kingdom and streaming platform BritBox in the United States.

Best Film

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Outstanding British film

"All of Us Strangers"

"How To Have Sex"

"Napoleon"

"The Old Oak"

"Poor Things"

"Rye Lane"

"Saltburn"

"Scrapper"

"Wonka"

"The Zone of Interest"

Leading Actress

Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"

Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Vivian Oparah, "Rye Lane"

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Barry Keoghan, "Saltburn"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Teo Yoo, "Past Lives"

Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

Claire Foy, "All of Us Strangers"

Sandra Hüller, "The Zone of Interest"

Rosamund Pike, "Saltburn"

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr, "Oppenheimer"

Jacob Elordi, "Saltburn"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Paul Mescal, "All of Us Strangers"

Dominic Sessa, "The Holdovers"

Director

Andrew Haigh, "All of Us Strangers"

Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Alexander Payne, "The Holdovers"

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Jonathan Glazer, "The Zone of Interest"

Outstanding debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

"Blue Bag Life"

"Bobi Wine: The People’s President"

"Earth Mama"

"How To Have Sex"

"Is There Anybody Out There?"

Film not in the English Language

"20 Days In Mariupol"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Past Lives"

"Society of the Snow"

"The Zone of Interest"

Documentary

"20 Days In Mariupol"

"American Symphony"

"Beyond Utopia"

"Still: A Michael J Fox Movie"

"Wham!"

Animated Film

"The Boy and the Heron"

"Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget"

"Elemental"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Original Screenplay

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"Maestro"

"Past Lives"

Adapted Screenplay

"All of Us Strangers"

"American Fiction"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

EE Bafta Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia Mckenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

Original Score

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"Saltburn"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Casting

"All of Us Strangers"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"The Holdovers"

"How To Have Sex"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

Cinematography

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Costume Design

"Barbie"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Editing

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Production Design

"Barbie"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Make-up and Hair

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Sound

"Ferrari"

"Maestro"

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Oppenheimer"

"The Zone of Interest"

Special Visual Effects

"The Creator"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3"

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Napoleon"

"Poor Things"

British Short Film

"Festival of Slaps"

"Gorka"

"Jellyfish and Lobster"

"Such a Lovely Day"

"Yellow"

British Short Animation

"Crab Day"

"Visible Mending"

"Wild Summon"