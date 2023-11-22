Antoni Porowski and fiancé Kevin Harrington split 1 year after getting engaged

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

"Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski and his fiancé, Kevin Harrington, have broken up.

On Nov. 22, a rep for Porowski told People that the couple had decided to call off their engagement.

“After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways,” the rep said in a statement. “While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths.”

“They both remain focused on work, and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time,” the rep added.

"Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski, right, and longtime love Kevin Harrington have called off their engagment. James Devaney / Getty Images

Porowski and Harrington announced their engagement in November 2022 after three years of dating.

The celebrity food and drink expert shared the news alongside a grainy photo of the pair on Instagram. “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry," Porowski joked, adding praying hands emoji.

Harrington also shared the news on Instagram next to a carousel of pics of the couple, including a final image that showed them dressed as zombies.

“Officially together until we look like the last pic," he wrote, adding the hashtag #engaged.

In May 2022, Porowski opened up to People about how the COVID-19 pandemic helped to speed up his romance with Harrington.

When the pandemic began in March 2020, Porowski was in Austin, Texas, filming "Queer Eye." Harrington was visiting him from New York City. The trip, which was supposed to last only four days, became extended as New York City went into a lockdown.

“It came to a shutdown in New York — there was no toilet paper — and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog,” said Porowski. “We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog.”

The couple and their dog, Neon, whom they later adopted, began living as a family, which moved their relationship into new terrain.

“It escalated quickly. But I don’t have any complaints, which is kind of nice," explained Porowski. "When something is stable and really good — and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it — I feel like that’s kind of the key."