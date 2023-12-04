Allison Holker Boss reflects on grief and offers hopeful message nearly 1 year after tWitch's death

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Allison Holker Boss is opening up about continually processing her grief following the death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

As the one-year anniversary of the beloved choreographer’s death approaches, Holker Boss is sharing an uplifting message for those who are also learning to manage their grief.

The 35-year-old posted two portraits to Instagram Dec. 2 that showed her staring directly into the camera.

“Grief never ends,” she wrote in the caption, “but every season of challenge has an expiration date.”

She added, “Keep believing and keep dancing through.”

Fans and celebrity friends left comforting messages in the comments.

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause said, “Grief is love and it never ends but it will shape shift to new happier seasons. Sending so much love.” Holker Boss replied with three red heart emoji.

One Instagram user opened up about their experience losing a loved one. “I was widowed at 29 by suicide, and this caption really does encapsulate the truth,” she said. “Keep fighting for the light. Life is beautiful. Proud of you!”

Holker Boss sweetly responded to the fan, writing, “Here for you.”

The “So You Think You Can Dance” alum has checked in with fans throughout the past year, frequently sharing pictures with the three children she shared with Boss: Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 4.

Boss and Holker Boss, who both competed on the dancing competition show, married in 2013. When they tied the knot, Boss adopted Weslie.

He died by suicide at the age of 40 on Dec. 13, 2022.

Over the last few months, Holker Boss has shared candid social media posts about celebrating birthdays and holidays without Boss.

On Sept. 29, which would’ve been his 41st birthday, the family visited his gravesite to honor his memory.

The mom of three posted a series of photos of Weslie, Maddox and Zaia leaving flowers on Boss’ tombstone.

“We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss,” she began in her tribute.

She said her late husband was “forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us.”

Holker Boss said she can feel Boss with her every day and will always cherish the time they had together.

“Happy birthday my love @sir_twitch_alot a day we will always celebrate the gift you were and still are to this world. We love you!” she concluded.

On Nov. 23, she shared a slideshow of photos and videos from her family’s first Thanksgiving festivities since Boss’ death.

She wished her fans a happy Thanksgiving in the caption, adding that hosting the holiday is one of her “absolute favorite things to do.”

Holker Boss continued, “I love bringing loved ones together to celebrate love, joy and our gratitude for life and the beautiful relationships we all have. My heart was beaming so bright last night from being able to squeeze my friends so tightly … we shared in memories … in smiles and so much laughter.”

At the end of her post, she said her family was creating new “core memories” and that she would always remember the day they spent together.