Surprise! Adam Rippon announces engagement to longtime boyfriend

Adam Rippon is getting married!

The former U.S. figure skating champion, 31, announced his plans to wed longtime love Jussi-Pekka Kajaala in a heartwarming post Wednesday on Instagram.

Next to a gallery of photos and videos of the pair, Rippon, who won a bronze medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, shared the story of how the couple got engaged in Kajaala's home country of Finland.

"JP and I didn’t get to see each other for almost all of 2020 because of the pandemic. When there was finally a chance for me to go and see him in Finland, I jumped at it. I was there for a little over two months," wrote the athlete.

During the visit, the "Dancing with the Stars" winner regaled Kajaala with jokes he wants to use in his upcoming NBC comedy series about figure skating, which Variety reported on in October.

"While I was there, I would tell him about five million jokes that I would want to pitch during my 5 hour zoom meetings for our NBC comedy," he continued. "And he would drive me into the Finnish forest where I would attempt to try and 'help' him shovel snow so he could keep working on the cottage he’s building."

Former Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, right, and his boyfriend, Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on March 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

All the time together, complete with jokes and snow shoveling, evidently helped the pair realize they wanted to tie the knot.

"So, in between all that and binging the entire 4 seasons of The Crown, we bought ourselves some rings and said that magic word.. 'duh!' We got ~*engaged*~ 🥂❤️," Rippon concluded with a clinking glasses and red heart emoji.

The skater's pics included several of the pair celebrating their engagement with champagne. One photo showed the attractive gold bands they gave to one another.

Kajaala shared his own photo on Instagram to mark the occasion, joking, "No woman no cry."

Rippon opened up to TODAY earlier this month about how he and Kajaala met on a dating app during a 2017 skating competition in Finland.

"When I was at a competition in Finland prior to the 2018 Olympics, I happened to match with this tall and beautiful boy online," he wrote in an email. "We ended up chatting and getting to know each other over the next 6 months. I felt like I had known him forever even without ever meeting in person.”

The couple's first kiss happened the following year in Los Angeles.

“The first time we met in person was when I picked him up at LAX when he traveled to the US to 'meet' me. I think we both played it cool when we first saw each other as he walked towards me with his luggage, but I just couldn’t help myself, and by the time we walked to the parking garage, as we were (putting) his suitcases into my car, we closed the trunk and looked at each other in the eyes and BAM, we kissed," gushed Rippon.

"Maybe everyone’s ideal first kiss isn’t at the LAX International Short Term parking lot, but ours was," he added.