Adam Rippon shares his killer 10-minute ab workout

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon may be taking a break from the ice right now, but he's still making time to work out. Rippon shared his short, but effective, 10-minute ab routine in TODAY's Olympic-themed workout on TODAY All Day. His moves will leave your core burning. All you need is a yoga mat to begin.

Super set 1:

Perform this series three times.

Crunches (20 reps): Place feet on the ground and lift your upper body off of the ground, keeping arms behind your head and refrain from straining your neck.

Super set 2:

Perform this series three times.

Hollow hold: Raise your legs and upper body off of the ground and hold this position for five seconds.

Super set 3:

Perform this series once, but hold each plank for 30 seconds.

Plank: Place your hands under your shoulders in a pushup position with feet shoulder width apart and hold.

To complete the rest of this Olympic relay workout, watch the full video above with extra moves from Olympians Ashleigh Johnson and Meghan Musnicki.