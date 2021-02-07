Aaron Rodgers reveals he's engaged, thanks fiancée in MVP acceptance speech

Aaron Rodgers has more than one thing to celebrate!

On Saturday, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, revealed he got engaged during his virtual acceptance speech at the NFL Honors broadcast, where he was named the 2020 MVP.

“Thank you so much. It's an honor to win this award for the third time,” he began. “2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season.”

Then he quickly slipped in a big piece of news: “I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career,” he said.

The upcoming "Jeopardy!" host went on to thank his teammates and coaching staff before turning to those who've supported him in his personal life.

“Off the field, I got a really great group of people that support me. So I'd like to thank my team ... my fiancée," he added.

People magazine confirmed that Rodgers has been dating "Big Little Lies" star Shailene Woodley, 29, just a few days before the athlete shared that he's getting married. Reps for Rodgers and Woodley did not immediately respond to TODAY's request for comment.

Aaron Rodgers attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 28, 2016, in Hollywood, California. Jason Merritt/TERM / Getty Images

The news of Rodgers' engagement comes less than a year after his split from ex Danica Patrick. He and the former NASCAR driver, 38, called it quits in July after more than two years together.

Two months after the breakup, Rodgers opened up about his “new and increased love of life” on “The Pat McAfee Show," a SiriusXM program hosted by the former Indianapolis Colts player.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick attend the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

"I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace," Rodgers told McAfee in September. "There's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me and given me perspective on life and on football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can."

"That's why I'm having so much fun and it starts with love, and then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy," he added.

Even as the 2020 NFL season concludes, there's lots of excitement in Rodgers' life. Last month, it was announced that he's joining a rotation of "Jeopardy!" guest hosts following the death of Alex Trebek.

"Man, the show has been so special to me over the years,” Rodgers said in a press conference last month. “It's been a staple at my house here in Green Bay for the last 16 years — 6 o'clock watching Alex and trying to get as many questions as I can."