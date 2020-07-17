Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers break up after more than 2 years together

The romance is over for one popular sports couple.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have parted ways, a rep for the former racer confirmed to TODAY.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback and the past NASCAR and Indy star had been dating for more than two years.

In January of 2018, Patrick told the Associated Press that they were indeed together after weeks of rumors. The Chicago Bears fan even promised to root for the rival Packers in support of her then-sweetie.

But as of this week, she no longer even follows him on Instagram.

In fact, Rodgers hasn’t appeared on her Instagram page since April, when she shared a shot from their spring vacation to Machu Picchu. Just two weeks earlier, she shared another post in which she referred to him as her “super smart, talented, ambitious, good looking and wise boyfriend …”

As of publication, Rodgers, 36, still follows Patrick, 38, from his own account.

Months before dating Patrick, Rodgers spoke to ESPN about his past relationship with actress Olivia Munn and what led the two of them to part ways.

“When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely … it’s difficult,” he said. “It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections.”