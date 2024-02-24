'A Different World' cast set to reunite for a 10-city tour! Here are the details

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The cast from “A Different World” is back, and they are going on tour!

According to a press release obtained by TODAY.com, the cast members of the beloved '80s sitcom are set to reunite for a 10-city tour.

Starting on Feb. 29, some of the show’s cast members and producers will travel to various of the country’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The tour will kick off in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Atlanta University Center — the Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College consortium.

Scheduled to participate are Kadeem Hardison (known for his role as Dwayne Wayne), Darryl M. Bell ( Ron Johnson Jr.), Emmy winner Jasmine Guy (Whitley Marion Gilbert-Wayne), Cree Summer (Winifred ‘Freddie’ Brooks), Charnele Brown (Kimberly Reese), Dawnn Lewis (Jaleesa Vinson Taylor), Glynn Turman (Colonel Bradford Taylor), and Sinbad (Walter Oakes).

Additionally, show producer Susan Fales and actor Debbie Allen will make appearances.

For six seasons, the series chronicled the lives of students and staff at a fictional, historically Black college in Virginia. Airing on NBC from 1987 to 1993, it was a platform for launching Guy’s career and featured Marisa Tomei in an early breakthrough role. The show currently is available to stream on HBO.

According to the press release, the tour aims to do more than evoke nostalgia; its primary goal is promoting enrollment in HBCUs.

“By leveraging the star power and cultural impact of ‘A Different World,’ the cast aims to inspire a new generation to choose HBCUs as their academic homes,” the press release reads.

The tour will partner with Cisco and Wells Fargo as sponsors to launch a scholarship program to provide HBCU students with financial aid.