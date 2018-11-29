Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Katie Levingston

Roi Fabito is all over YouTube on his channel Guava Juice. Sometimes, he’s hanging out in a Jell-O bath or experimenting with Diet Coke and Mentos. And other times, he even features his very own dogs!

In the seventh episode of “My Pet Tale,” Fabito said he loves having his pups on set. One of his dogs, named Ooogie, is a natural.

"He loves the camera," he said. "He loves attention. He loves people."

And Fabito said having them in his life makes everything better.

"If I'm having a really difficult day, just petting them alone just relieves everything."

