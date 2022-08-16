Norway euthanizes beloved Freya the walrus, sparking outrage

Freya, the nearly 1300-pound celebrity walrus who became a summer crowd-puller in Norway, was euthanized on Sunday.

The decision to put Freya down came after weeks of warnings to the public to steer clear of the wild animal and avoid interfering with her activities.

“The decision to euthanize the walrus was made based on an overall assessment of the continued threat to human safety,” Frank Bakke-Jensen, the director general of fisheries for the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries, said in a statement.

For months, the marine mammal charmed locals who became obsessed with tracking her appearances along the country’s coastline. Freya’s penchant for boarding ships to feed, sunbathe and ultimately sink or crush them with the total weight of her girth became a regular source of headlining news.