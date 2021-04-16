Social media sensation Officer Clarence offers canine comfort at US Capitol

An angelic Saint Bernard named Clarence has been busy earning his wings.

The 10-year-old dog spent this week at the U.S. Capitol to attend services for Capitol police officer William “Billy” Evans, who was killed April 2 when a driver rammed his car into a security barricade outside the complex. He and his handler, Deputy Chief William Gordon of the Greenfield Police Department in Massachusetts, volunteer with the nonprofit K9 First Responders, which offers comfort to people affected by traumatic events.

“It’s kind of how you have a dark, cloudy day and it’s raining and then you get that first ray of sunshine, and it’s beautiful,” Gordon told TODAY. “That’s kind of what Clarence does: He brings a ray of sunshine into a dark world.”

Officer Clarence and Deputy Chief William Gordon of the Greenfield Police Department in Massachusetts pay their respects April 13 during services for Capitol police officer William "Billy" Evans. Courtesy of Deputy Chief William Gordon

Gordon and Officer Clarence, a police comfort dog who is named for the late musician Clarence Clemons and the angel from “It’s a Wonderful Life,” met with Capitol police before Tuesday’s service. During the ceremony, after President Joe Biden paid his respects, he happened to walk by the duo.

“He was on his way out and he came across Officer Clarence and bent over and gave him a hug and a kiss and shook my hand and then went to the family,” he said.

Officer Clarence rested in an alcove near the rotunda when President Joe Biden approached and kissed the dog. Courtesy of Deputy Chief William Gordon

While Gordon thought the encounter was a special way to cap a decade of service for America’s first police comfort dog, Officer Clarence was unfazed. The dog enjoys getting attention from everyone he meets.

This week, Officer Clarence proved a hit with elected leaders and staff from both sides of the aisle, such as Republican Sen. John Cornyn, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Vice President Kamala Harris asked them to take care of themselves, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walked by and commented, “That’s a very large dog.”