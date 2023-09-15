How Millie Bobby Brown accidentally stoked ‘neighborhood gossip’ that she was pregnant

Millie Bobby Brown is sharing the hilarious story about how she accidentally started a pregnancy rumor about herself — and it's all thanks to a baby sheep.

The "Stranger Things" star, 19, appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Sept. 15 to talk about her debut novel, "Nineteen Steps."

During the trio's conversation, Brown, who's engaged to rocker Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi, opened up about how her definition of "fun" involves spending time with her menagerie of pet animals, including dogs, a pony, at least one cat and a lamb.

"There was someone I know in my neighborhood, their sheep had babies. I was like 'OK, I'll take one.' Took one and then I was like 'Oh, I can't put this thing outside. He's a baby. He needs me,'" she explained.

The SAG Award winner nurtured the lamb by buying a stroller for him. She also got diapers so the animal could sleep beside her at night — a purchase that raised eyebrows in her community, Brown revealed.

"People thought I was pregnant," she said, as Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager started laughing. "So there was like neighborhood gossip, 'Millie's pregnant, she's not told anyone!'"

The "Enola Holmes" franchise star added that she had to eventually buy diapers sized for adults because the lamb had grown so much.

At that point, Hoda needed to backtrack. "Wait, he slept in the bed?"

“He slept in the bed every night for eight weeks,” said Brown, who noted that she also regularly bathed the lamb with a special “sheep shampoo.”

“We just absolutely loved him,” Brown gushed of the lamb.

Brown and Bongiovi frequently posts photos of themselves with their pets on Instagram, including one snap in March that showed Bongiovi cuddling up to to the lamb in question.

In addition to quashing pregnancy rumors, Brown also told Hoda and Jenna the influences behind her book.

“Nineteen Steps” was inspired by the stories Brown's late grandmother told her to help her fall asleep as a child, she said.

The two-time Emmy nominee explained that her grandmother, who died in 2020, suffered from Alzheimer’s disease but still had “moments of clarity.”

When Hoda wondered aloud if Brown’s grandmother would love her fiancé, Brown beamed.

“She would. She definitely would. I know,” she said.

“I frequently think about that. My Nan would be like, ‘Oh, he’s very handsome.’ She would have loved him,” Brown added.

Brown also told Hoda and Jenna that wedding planning with Bongiovi "hasn't been stressful" at all for her.

"Jake is very involved. He's very helpful during the whole process. I've never felt alone in it, which I think is really nice," she said.

"Ultimately, it's just a very intimate day for the both of us and we're really both very excited," she added.