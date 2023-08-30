Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have a lot of love for each other.

After first becoming friends through Instagram, their relationship turned romantic, sparking dating rumors in 2021. Then in April, the pair got engaged.

Brown, 19, recently opened up to The Sunday Times about their relationship and said she always knew that he was "the one" for her.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown at the premiere of "Enola Holmes 2." Monica Schipper / Netflix

Read on to learn more about the relationship between Brown and Bongiovi, the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi.

June 2021: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi spark relationship rumors

In June 2021, Brown and Bongiovi sparked relationship rumors when he shared an Instagram picture of himself and Brown sitting in a car together. The caption read, "Bff <3."

She later revealed in a November 2022 interview with Wired that she and Bongiovi fittingly met on Instagram and "were friends for a bit."

"And then, what can I say," she cheekily added.

November 2021: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi go Instagram official

In November 2021, Brown and Bongiovi confirmed that they were dating when Brown shared a blurry photo of them seemingly kissing while riding the London Eye.

February 2022: Jake Bongiovi celebrates Millie Bobby Brown's 18th birthday

In February 2022, Brown turned 18 years old. For her birthdy, she and Bongiovi, who is now 21, channeled the early days of Barbiecore by dressing as Barie and Ken dolls, each sporting platinum blond hair.

Captioning a photo of their look on Instagram, Brown wrote, "Hey ken!"

March 2022: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi make their red carpet debut

In March 2022, Brown and Bongiovi attended the BAFTA Film Awards together wearing matching black outfits. The pair were photographed smiling at each other as they made their red carpet debut as a couple.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

June 2022: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi pack on the PDA

Brown and Bongiovi attended a Harry Styles concert with Noah Schnapp, Brown's "Stranger Things" co-star and best bud, and the couple packed on the PDA in photos from the event.

Brown posted a pic of the couple sharing a romantic kiss, with the caption, "alexa play love of my life by harry styles."

Schnapp meanwhile shared photos of him and Bongiovi standing together, decked out in matching white boas.

January 2023: Millie Bobby Brown calls Jake Bongiovi her “partner for life”

In honor of the New Year, Brown took to Instagram on Jan. 1, to talk about the "wonderful" year she had in 2022.

“Endlessly in love with the year I’ve had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life,” she wrote. “Here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us. let’s do it again but better!”

Bongiovi commented on her post, "Your year babe love you so much."

April 2023: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi get engaged

In April, Brown indicated that she and Bongiovi got engaged when she shared a cute black-and-white photo of him hugging her from behind.

Fans quickly noticed that she was wearing a ring on her left hand.

"I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all," she captioned the pic.

While their young engagement raised some eyebrows, Jon Bon Jovi defended his son's young engagement, telling Andy Cohen, “I don’t know if age matters, you know, if you find the right partner and you grow together.”

June 2023: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi celebrate their engagement

In June, Brown and Bongiovi celebrated their engagement when they were seen cozying up to one another in a series of cute photos that makeup artist Buster Knight shared on Instagram.

In one of the snaps, the couple were standing in front of a sign that read, "Mr & Mrs. Bongiovi."

“Congrats to the cutest couple in the world! @milliebobbybrown & @jakebongiovi on their engagement. You two are so perfectly matched!!” Knight gushed in his caption.

August 2023: Millie Bobby Brown opens up about her relationship with Jake Bongiovi

In an August interview with The Sunday Times, Brown spoke about her relationship with Bongiovi and revealed how she knew that he was "the one" for her.

“After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side,” she said. “You can’t pinpoint why [someone is ‘the one’], it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with.”

“I think so much of life is overthinking,” she added. “The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn’t really have to do much thinking.”

The "Enola Holmes" star also noted that Bongiovi proposed to her with one of her mother’s rings.

“I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake," she said. "They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me.”