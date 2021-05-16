Lesson learned: don’t mess with Martha Stewart's peacocks!

The 79-year-old television personality set the record straight after reports stated that she only had 16 peacocks on her farm in Bedford, New York when in reality, she has almost two dozen.

On Sunday morning, Stewart offered a correction for an article in the New York Post in a tweet, writing, “The nypost again ‘fake news’.”

“They have a story on peacocks today and say I have sixteen on my farm I actually have 21 of these glorious birds whose house is impeccable,” she added. “They do not smell. They are so clean! Their voices are loud but such fun to hear. They are so friendly.”

She followed up with a second tweet about the article in which she was mentioned as a famous peacock owner, centered around author Sean Flynn’s new book, “Why Peacocks?"

“Sean Flynn’s new book Why Peacocks is reviewed in the @nypost today,” she tweeted. “He sounds like a very nice bird lover and he understands the lore and beauty of this beautiful breed of bird. Congratulations mr Flynn!!!”

The Post added an editor's note to their article, saying: "This story originally reported that Martha Stewart has 16 peacocks. Stewart clarified via Twitter that she actually has 21 'glorious' and impeccably clean peacocks."

In a blog post on The Martha Stewart Blog in July 2020, she shared an entire post dedicated to her peacocks. Last summer, she only had 16 living in a coop in a fully enclosed yard outside of her stable on the farm to protect them from predators.

“I visit these beautiful birds every day,” she wrote. “I love calling out to them and waiting for their energetic responses. My peacocks are doing exceptionally well and remain active, curious, and very, very vocal.”

Stewart is a pet lover, through and through, and an owner of many animals on her farm in New York. She told TODAY in March that she used to have nine cats, but admittedly that was too much to handle. Now she has two calico Persian cats, Princess Peony and Empress Tang, who are sisters, and a greenhouse cat, Blackie.

The entertaining expert opened up to TODAY in 2019 about all of the animals she owned at the time, whether they were her official pets or animals that just lived on her property.

“I have hundreds and hundreds of pets, including flocks of chickens, geese,” she explained. “I think I have 13 peacocks at present, I have six horses, I have three donkeys, I have 45 red canaries, I have three cats, and four dogs. And those are the pets I know about!”

Stewart joked that she loves all of her pets so much and takes such great care of them that her friends have said that they want to come back as her pet to get the same royal treatment. We don’t blame them!

“My pets are always there for me," she said. "I go home at night even though I live far out of the city because my pets are there. I really care about them, I really take very good care of them, and they take very good care of me too.”