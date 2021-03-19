But Stewart stresses that the practice of cat bathing needs to start at a young age. “If they're not brought up with bathing then forget it,” she said, "because you're going to have scratches all over your arms and bites on your hands.”

Her gardener, Ryan McCallister, even bathes Blackie the farmhouse cat. “Maintenance of the cat is very important,” she stressed.

2. Find the spots where your cats will be most comfortable.

Stewart urges pet owners to think outside the box when it comes to creating cozy spots for pets to cuddle up.

“I try to make my animals extremely comfortable,” she said. “I put our own Martha Stewart cat bed in patches of sunlight where I know sunlight will appear during the day. So there's one in my little dining room right under two windows where the sun comes beating in during the winter. In the summertime, the sun isn't there, but you have to watch where is the sun, especially if you go to work. If you leave your house, you have to think of your pet and place nice soft towels that will bring them to a spot and let them relax.”

She added, “If there's a cozy, cozy spot like near your dryer in your laundry room, create a bed there. They love that.”

Even Blackie has a few customized spots, including one on a bench in the henhouse. “He has a favorite bed, too,” Stewart said. “We line it with one big bath towel and then we put another towel over the top, and he buries himself between the two and takes his many, many toys under there with him.”

3. Invest in better products.

Stewart is teaming up with PrettyLitter, a product she has been a fan of since 2015.

“Litter boxes are notoriously stinky and messy, and I have been looking for years for a litter that eliminates all odor and that doesn't have to be cleaned every day, and that is PrettyLitter,” she said. “I have five litter boxes because I don't want them doing anything anywhere but in the litter box, and Persians are a little notorious for being a little inconsiderate.”

Not only does this kitty litter eliminate odor, but it also keeps tabs on your cat's health by changing color.

“This kitty litter indicates by color if the urine of the cat has a problem,” she explained. “So I like to check. Of course, I check my animals; I live with them. I want to make sure that they're absolutely perfect. So either I clean it out or my housekeeper cleans it out, but whoever does it, we pay attention because it will discolor if the cat has a health problem.”

Stewart said that in general, pet owners should invest in better products for their pets if they want to be the best owner they can be.

“Pet owners are one of the nicest breeds of people,” she said. “Everybody really wants to take the best care of their pets, and I think that learning about new products like PrettyLitter will enlighten people and make them realize that cleanliness and neatness and healthiness is a very good part of pet ownership. I mean, I'm a real pet advocate, as you can tell, and I certainly, certainly believe in the best products for your animals.”