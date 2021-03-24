Champ and Major are out of the doghouse and back in the White House.

President Joe Biden's two dogs have returned to his side after a stay at the president's Delaware home, a previously-scheduled trip that came after Major "nipped" the hand of a Secret Service agent earlier this month.

The boys are back! President Joe Biden's dogs, Champ and Major, have returned to the White House. Adam Schultz / White House

Michael LaRosa, the press secretary for first lady Jill Biden, confirmed to NBC News that the family's two German shepherds have been back in the White House for a few days.

Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog, was involved in an "extremely minor" incident with a Secret Service agent in which "no skin was broken," a Secret Service official told NBC News earlier this month.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said at the time that the White House medical unit handled the incident and that "no further treatment was needed."

Following the encounter, both dogs were moved to the Bidens' home in Wilmington because the first lady was out of town visiting military bases.

LaRosa confirmed that Major received training during his stay in Delaware before returning to the White House.

BIden told ABC News last week that the incident occurred when Major "turned a corner, there’s two people he doesn’t know at all, you know, and they move and moves to protect."

Major, who is the first rescue dog to live in the White House, was adopted in 2018 after the Bidens fostered him from the Delaware Humane Association. Their other dog, Champ, has been with the family for more than a decade since being bought from a breeder around the time Biden became vice president under President Barack Obama.