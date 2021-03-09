President Joe Biden's two dogs are back at the family's home in Delaware after a recent incident at the White House involving the younger of the two German shepherds.

The president and first lady's dog Major, a 3-year-old German shepherd, was the canine involved in the incident at the White House, NBC News chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander reported on TODAY Tuesday.

CNN reported that Major had a "biting incident" with a member of White House security. A person with direct knowledge of the matter told Alexander that it's typical for the two dogs to be at the family's Delaware home when the first lady is traveling.

"Yes, they will be back," a White House official told NBC News. “With the First Lady traveling for three days, Champ and Major went to Delaware to stay with family friends.”

Jill Biden is currently in Washington state to tour military bases and meet with military families and is not expected to return until Wednesday.

The two dogs appeared to look right at home in the Oval Office just last month in a photo shared on Instagram by White House photographer Adam Schultz. (The couple's other dog, Champ, is approximately 10 years older than Major.)

Champ has been with the Biden family for more than a decade since being bought from a breeder before Biden became vice president under President Barack Obama. Major, who is the first rescue dog to live in the White House, was adopted in 2018 after the Bidens fostered him from the Delaware Humane Association.

The dogs are the first pets in the White House since Obama’s Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny.

Major isn't the first presidential pet to get a little aggressive while in the White House. TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager recalled in January how her family's dogs, matching Scottish terriers Barney and Miss Beazley, were not big fans of her or reporters during the time her father, George W. Bush, was in the White House.

Barney even bit a Reuters reporter who needed a bandage and antibiotics after an encounter that was caught on film.

"They didn’t destroy furniture," Jenna said about the dogs. "They just bit reporters. For real."