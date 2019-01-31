Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 29, 2018, 10:32 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 31, 2019, 6:41 PM GMT / Source: TODAY Contributor By Allison Slater Tate

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is best known for his fierceness on the field, but don't try to pull unnecessary roughness against his young children either.

In an interview before last year's Super Bowl, Brady called in to make his regular appearance on Boston-area-based WEEI Sports Radio Network's "Kirk & Callahan Show." Two minutes into the broadcast, a host brought up a comment made by WEEI's Alex Reimer in regard to the first episode of Brady's Facebook documentary, "Tom vs. Time."

After viewing the episode, Reimer called Brady's then-5-year-old daughter, Vivian, "an annoying little pissant" on air. The network suspended Reimer indefinitely on Friday because of the remark.

When asked about it, Brady acknowledged that he had heard about Reimer's comment.

"I've tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect," Brady said, as WEEI itself later reported. "I've always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It's very disappointing when you hear that, certainly.

"My daughter, or any child, they certainly don't deserve that."

Never miss a parenting story with the TODAY Parents newsletter. Sign up here!

"Kirk and Callahan" co-host Kirk Minihane apologized to Brady for the incident, but Brady said he will need to think about whether he will continue his involvement with the show.

“I’ll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don’t have much to say this morning. So, maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time," Brady said, abruptly ending the interview.

Ultimately, Brady did return to his regular appearances on the radio show when the football season resumed in the fall of 2018.

Brady is dad to John Edward Thomas Moynahan, 11, as well as Benjamin, 9, and Vivian. He will lead the Patriots against the Los Angeles in the Super Bowl this Sunday, Feb. 3.