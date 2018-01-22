share tweet pin email

There was a lot of excitement in Dylan Dreyer’s home after the New England Patriots won their playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.

After the Pats sealed the deal, Dylan posed for a victory photo with her husband, NBC Nightly News cameraman Brian Fichera, and their 1-year-old son, Calvin, who raised his arms in celebration (with a little help from his dad, of course).

“Guess we’ll be wearing these exact outfits again on Super Bowl Sunday!!!” Dylan captioned the pic.

Calvin takes his Patriots football very seriously. He’s been rooting for them since he was just weeks old, when he made an appearance with his mom at a rally in Boston just days before New England defeated the Atlanta Falcons in last year’s Super Bowl.

In fact, the Patriots haven’t lost a playoff game since Calvin was born in Dec. 2016. OK, so we have to give some of the credit to quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick. But let’s be honest: Calvin is their good-luck charm.

The Patriots will play in Super Bowl 52 on Feb. 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a few good-luck charms of their own.

We. BELIEVE. #flyeaglesfly #Iggles A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Jan 21, 2018 at 2:54pm PST

Patriots-Eagles could be fun, but the greater rivalry here is Team Dylan vs. Team Savannah!

