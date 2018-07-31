Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

The TODAY anchors share their favorite children's books

Their recommendations range from the traditional to modern classics.
by Eun Kyung Kim / / Source: TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Some are traditional classics, passed down through generations and published repeatedly over decades. Others have become modern standards, a must-have in every kid’s collection of stories.

The TODAY anchors are sharing their recommendations for favorite children’s books — either ones they love reading to their kids or ones they loved as youngsters themselves — and we have quite the list.

It’s all part of the “Read More TODAY” series trying to get more Americans to crack open a book and get excited about reading.

A few weeks ago, Jenna Bush Hager and other TODAY anchors shared their favorite summer reads. Now Jenna is getting them to reveal their favorite children’s books. Are your picks on the list below? Share them by using the #ReadingTODAY hashtag on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

If you love reading and want to learn more about exciting upcoming books on TODAY, sign up here.

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE

"Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" by Bernard Waber, $10, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

"Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" by Bernard Waber

$10Amazon

Also available for $8 at Barnes & Noble.

He's a lovable, city-dwelling reptile living with the Primm family — until a cranky neighbor reports him as a nuisance and has him thrown into the zoo.

HODA KOTB

"Night, Night, Elmo!" by Sesame Street, $9, Amazon

"Night, Night, Elmo!" by Sesame Street

$9Amazon

As the beloved Sesame Street character gets ready for bed, he has all sorts of things to do before those sweet dreams commence.

AL ROKER

"The Wheels on the Bus" by Paul O. Zelinsky, $18, Amazon

"The Wheels on the Bus" by Paul O. Zelinsky

$18Amazon

Also available for $20 at Barnes & Noble.

Yes, it's a popular nursery tune, but as illustrated by Caldecott Medalist Paul O. Zelinsky, it's also a book with all sorts of tabs, flaps and moving parts. Open the cover and see wheels that really do go round, doors that open and shut, and wipers that go swish!

JENNA BUSH HAGER

"The Baby-Sitters Club" by Ann M. Martin and Raina Telgemeier, $30, Amazon

"The Baby-Sitters Club" by Ann M. Martin and Raina Telgemeier

$30Amazon

Also available for $33 at Barnes & Noble.

Graphic novel adaptations of the "Baby-Sitters Club" series feature founding members Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey, and Dawn. The friends find themselves dealing with cranky toddlers — and crabby siblings, all while leaning on each other for support.

SHEINELLE JONES

"Should I Share My Ice Cream?" by Mo Willems, $7, Amazon

"Should I Share My Ice Cream?" by Mo Willems

$7Amazon

Also available for $8 at Barnes & Noble.

Gerald and Piggie are best friends with very different personalities. Gerald is a worrier; Piggie is not. “Knuffle Bunny” author Mo Willems crafts a sweet and funny story about the challenges of making good choices.

CRAIG MELVIN

"Mother Goose" by Sylvia Long, $16, Amazon

"Mother Goose" by Sylvia Long

$16Amazon

Also available for $20 at Barnes & Noble.

Mother Goose may be the best children’s author who never existed! Her collection of fairy tales and nursery rhymes rhyme have resonated for centuries with youngsters.

KATHIE LEE GIFFORD

"Stand Beautiful" by Chloe Howard, $17, Amazon

"Stand Beautiful" by Chloe Howard

$17Amazon

Also available for $17 at Barnes & Noble.

A giraffe with a crooked neck hides her head among the leafy branches of a tree — until a little girl encourages the animal to “stand beautiful." A story that encourages everyone to stand tall and stand beautiful. “You are amazing!"

CARSON DALY

"The Daddy Book" by Todd Parr, $6, Amazon

"The Daddy Book" by Todd Parr

$6Amazon

Also available for $8 at Barnes & Noble.

Fathers come in all shapes, sizes and personalities. Some have lots of hair, some have barely any. Many wear suits — or oddly matched socks. But “all daddies love to hug and kiss you,” writes Parr, who illustrates the book with his trademark figures and bold, bright colors.

Not reading as much as you'd like? Here are some great books TODAY anchors recommend

Jul.02.201806:59

For more books we love:

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today