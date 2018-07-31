The TODAY anchors share their favorite children's books

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Some are traditional classics, passed down through generations and published repeatedly over decades. Others have become modern standards, a must-have in every kid’s collection of stories.

The TODAY anchors are sharing their recommendations for favorite children’s books — either ones they love reading to their kids or ones they loved as youngsters themselves — and we have quite the list.

It’s all part of the “Read More TODAY” series trying to get more Americans to crack open a book and get excited about reading.

A few weeks ago, Jenna Bush Hager and other TODAY anchors shared their favorite summer reads. Now Jenna is getting them to reveal their favorite children’s books. Are your picks on the list below? Share them by using the #ReadingTODAY hashtag on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE

"Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" by Bernard Waber, $10, Amazon

He's a lovable, city-dwelling reptile living with the Primm family — until a cranky neighbor reports him as a nuisance and has him thrown into the zoo.

HODA KOTB

"Night, Night, Elmo!" by Sesame Street, $9, Amazon

As the beloved Sesame Street character gets ready for bed, he has all sorts of things to do before those sweet dreams commence.

AL ROKER

"The Wheels on the Bus" by Paul O. Zelinsky, $18, Amazon

Yes, it's a popular nursery tune, but as illustrated by Caldecott Medalist Paul O. Zelinsky, it's also a book with all sorts of tabs, flaps and moving parts. Open the cover and see wheels that really do go round, doors that open and shut, and wipers that go swish!

JENNA BUSH HAGER

"The Baby-Sitters Club" by Ann M. Martin and Raina Telgemeier, $30, Amazon

Graphic novel adaptations of the "Baby-Sitters Club" series feature founding members Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey, and Dawn. The friends find themselves dealing with cranky toddlers — and crabby siblings, all while leaning on each other for support.

SHEINELLE JONES

"Should I Share My Ice Cream?" by Mo Willems, $7, Amazon

Gerald and Piggie are best friends with very different personalities. Gerald is a worrier; Piggie is not. “Knuffle Bunny” author Mo Willems crafts a sweet and funny story about the challenges of making good choices.

CRAIG MELVIN

"Mother Goose" by Sylvia Long, $16, Amazon

Mother Goose may be the best children’s author who never existed! Her collection of fairy tales and nursery rhymes rhyme have resonated for centuries with youngsters.

KATHIE LEE GIFFORD

"Stand Beautiful" by Chloe Howard, $17, Amazon

A giraffe with a crooked neck hides her head among the leafy branches of a tree — until a little girl encourages the animal to “stand beautiful." A story that encourages everyone to stand tall and stand beautiful. “You are amazing!"

CARSON DALY

"The Daddy Book" by Todd Parr, $6, Amazon

Fathers come in all shapes, sizes and personalities. Some have lots of hair, some have barely any. Many wear suits — or oddly matched socks. But “all daddies love to hug and kiss you,” writes Parr, who illustrates the book with his trademark figures and bold, bright colors.

