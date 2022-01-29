Teen boys aren't necessarily the cleanest, and no one knows that better than their family.

In a recent interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Julie Bowen of "Modern Family" fame opened up about how she keeps her teenage sons' showering habits in line.

Bowen — who shares sons Oliver, 14, and 12-year-old twins John and Gustav with her ex-husband, real estate investor Scott Phillips — explained how her household has changed since the last time she saw the show's guest host, Jay Leno.

"When I last saw you, they were little and they followed me around. Like, 'Mommy give me a bath. Mommy, wipe my butt,'" she told Leno. "And now it's like, 'I'm going to take a shower. It's gonna be a while.'"

"And I'm like... 'But remember to bathe!' They get in there and I don't know what happens, Jay!" she said, exasperatedly.

"So every couple of months, I stand outside the door and I go 'Pits, nuts, butts! Pits, nuts, butts, in that order!'" she shouted as the audience laughed.

It's not the first time Bowen has opened up about being a mom to three teenage boys.

In November, she told TODAY Parents that even though her kids "own" her, communication isn't always so great.

“When you have three boys, it’s more like grunting. And you identify their mood kind of by their smell. It’s like living with wild animals.”

“It’s hairy, it’s smelly and I love them,” Bowen said.

