Taylor Swift just made one mom’s year!

The “Karma” singer commented on a fan’s TikTok video after she opened up about how much joy Swift has brought her and her daughter.

"Taylor commenting made my daughter and I's Christmas complete," the mom and Swift fan, Ginny Blair, said in a message to TODAY.com.

The heartwarming exchange took place after Blair posted a video addressed directly to the “Lavender Haze” singer.

“Hey Taylor … I’ve been a fan forever. We’re the same age, so I grew up with you. You, like, sang about my life growing up,” she said.

“And now, I have a 9-year-old daughter who is everything,” she continued. “And she looks up to you for everything, and your song ‘Mean’ is getting her through the bullies at school.”

Blair also said her daughter had “taken over the reins as No. 1 Swiftie” and had recently said to her, “Mom, I’ve had more fun with you this year than ever before.’”

“And I know why. It’s because we have had so much fun surrounding you,” she said, through tears.

She also said she and her daughter each attended Swift’s "Eras Tour" in a different city and that they had watched the concert film at the movie theater five times.

“We got the buckets, and we got the merch, and we have had so much fun,” she said. “And then just the other night we rented the movie and ordered a pizza and lounged and had a movie night watching ‘The Eras Tour.’”

“For my daughter to sit there and be like, ‘I’ve had the best year with you’ ... I am a single mom. I work every day. That means so much to me,” she continued through tears.

Blair also told Swift that the singer doesn’t always “get to see the impact” she has on people “behind the scenes.”

“But the most fun I’ve had this year is belting in the car and watching my daughter flourish,” she continued. “I just wanted you to know that you have changed my mom heart and have brought my daughter and I closer together.”

About a day after the fan shared the video, Swift herself jumped into the comments.

“You just reminded me of why this year has been so special. I’m so moved by what you said. It reminds me of me and my mom and the memories we made at that age,” the singer wrote.

Taylor Swift responds to a fan. TikTok

“Thank you so much for sharing this,” Swift added in a follow-up comment. “Being vulnerable enough to share your true emotions is a beautiful thing. Happy Holidays.”

Swift, 34, has been open about her close bond with her mom, Andrea Swift, known to fans as Mama Swift.

Her 2008 song, “The Best Day,” is a sweet celebration of her mom’s love and support as she grew up.

Swift also honored her mother with her 2019 song, “Soon You’ll Get Better,” an emotional track about how she was dealing with her mother’s cancer diagnoses.

Her mom was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, and again in 2019.

“We as a family decided to put this on the album, and it’s something I’m so proud of, but it’s just really hard,” Swift said during a YouTube live event in 2019. “I can’t sing it. It’s hard to just emotionally deal with that song.”

Andrea Swift was also diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2020.

Blair praised Andrea Swift’s strength in a reply to the singer in the comments.

“This isn’t real… OMG!!!! Thank you for being unapologetically you!!” she wrote. “Your mom is my idol! She’s a warrior & in turn, you are too!!”

Blair also shared a follow-up video responding to Swift's comment, with her daughter making a special appearance. The duo performed a popular dance to the "1989 (Taylor's Version)" vault track, "Is It Over Now?"

"Is this real?!" text over the video read.