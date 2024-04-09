A former teacher reunited with students decades after inviting them to watch the 2024 solar eclipse together

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Patrick Moriarty experienced a reunion 46 years in the making when more than 100 of his former students showed up to watch the 2024 total solar eclipse with him.

The retired science teacher from Rochester, New York, told NBC News that in 1978, he asked his 9th grade students at the former Spry Junior High to mark the date April 8, 2024 on their calendars so they could reunite to watch the once-in-a-generation total solar eclipse together.

“I said, ‘Hey, why don’t you circle this April 8, 2024 eclipse — and you know what? We’re going to get together on that,’” he recalled.

“And my kids looked at me like I was crazy,” he added.

For the next 16 years, all the way into the mid-1990s, Moriarty continued telling students to flag the date on their calendars so they could attend his 2024 watch party.

Four decades after he first mentioned it, Moriarty posted a reminder online about the party so his “kids” wouldn’t forget.

Patrick Moriarty stands outside his home with former students who reunited with him to watch the 2024 eclipse. NBC News

And they certainly didn't.

One by one, Moriarty’s former students — some of whom now have gray hair like him — began showing up to his home for a pre-party before Monday's big event.

Some still resided in the Rochester area while others traveled in from Boston, Minneapolis, Virginia and Detroit.

One former student postponed a knee surgery to come, telling NBC News that her surgeon tried to convince her that her knee was “more important” than an eclipse watch party.

“But he doesn’t know Mr. Moriarty,” she explained.

Many students brought their yearbooks to the reunion. NBC News

Another former student revealed that Moriarty's love of science had such an profound effect on him that he became a science teacher, too.

Moriarty told NBC News that he was grateful he could meet his students where they are now in their lives.

“When I had these kids, they were 9th graders and 9th graders wear a teenage mask and they don’t let you know that you’re getting through,” he explained. “Now they’re adults and the mask is off.”

Some dressed for the occasion, wearing special T-shirts that said “Moriarty’s Eclipse Gathering April 8, 2024.”

“How cool is that?” an excited Moriarty asked the crowd as the sky above them darkened.

He also took a moment to let everyone know how much the reunion met to him,

“It’s not about the eclipse. It’s about you guys being here to share this time with my family and me and each other,” said Moriarty, adding, “I wish every educator had this.”