2024 total solar eclipse: Live updates on the historic celestial event

Grab your special viewing glasses — the day of the 2024 total solar eclipse has arrived, and it's expected to be a showstopper.

Making its way across the U.S. throughout the day, the celestial event will affect many cities and towns from one end of the nation to the other, as well as regions in Mexico and Canada.

While solar eclipses occur once or twice a year in various locations around the world, this one is rare given its wide berth across the U.S. and the fact that this year's eclipse will provide totality, or the complete blocking of the sun by the moon, for a longer period of time than other recent eclipses.

The last total solar eclipse occurred Aug. 21, 2017. Traveling from west to the east, the 2017 eclipse was anywhere from 62 to 71 miles wide and its longest point of totality lasted approximately 2 minutes and 42 seconds, according to NASA.

This year's solar event will begin in Mexico and travel northwest, impacting millions of people who live along its path of totality which, at its longest point, is expected to last up to 4 minutes and 26 seconds when it passes through Bell County, Texas.

Other states directly affected include: Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, as well as portions of Michigan and Tennessee.

Residents of Mexico's Pacific coastline will be first to experience the big event when the path of totality reaches the country at 11:07 a.m. PDT.

From there, it'll move northwest, crossing into Texas and moving through the U.S. before heading into Canada.

See below for a sampling of totality times according to NASA.

Dallas, Texas: 1:40 p.m. CDT

1:40 p.m. CDT Carbondale, Illinois: 1:59 p.m. CDT

1:59 p.m. CDT Cleveland, Ohio: 3:13 p.m. EDT

3:13 p.m. EDT Erie, Pennsylvania: 3:16 p.m. EDT

3:16 p.m. EDT Buffalo, New York: 3:18 p.m. EDT

3:18 p.m. EDT Lancaster, New Hampshire: 3:29 p.m. EDT

3:29 p.m. EDT Caribou, Maine: 3:32 p.m. EDT

If you're wondering what a solar eclipse is, it's really pretty simple.

From the Earth, we can see two main objects in our solar system: the sun and the moon. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, blocking the earth's view of the sun.

During a total eclipse, the sky will darken and it'll appear night-like outside for the duration of totality, which lasts for just a few minutes. However, the entire process, from start to finish, takes roughly an hour and a half (depending on your location), in which time, the sky will progressively darken until reaching the point of totality, then gradually lighten again.

Whatever plans you have on the calendar today, you may want to block off some time to catch this once-in-a-lifetime event given that the next total eclipse won't occur in North America until Aug. 23, 2044.

So, don't miss a minute of this dazzling display with TODAY's live updates, breaking news and best moments as they happen.