See all the fun the TODAY team had watching the eclipse together with their kids

The TODAY show may end at 11 a.m., but the anchors made a special afternoon appearance on April 8 to watch the 2024 total solar eclipse with some special guests.

TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Jenna Bush Hager took their children to the American Museum of Natural History in New York City to watch the partial eclipse.

The TODAY team assembled after their typical early morning hours to watch the eclipse together. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Millions of Americans came together to watch Monday's eclipse, where the path of totality spanned from Texas to Maine. The TODAY anchors in NYC got to see a partial eclipse while wearing their eclipse glasses — and while eating a food spread that ranged from cookies to Moon Pies.

"I got 'em guys — I got the glasses," Carson joked as he held up two doughnuts in front of his eyes.

Carson, ever the comedian, jokes around with some DIY "glasses" before viewing the eclipse. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"Let me explain via doughnut how the eclipse works," Savannah said. "The moon — the Oreo — covers the cream. ... let me just eat it. It’s delicious."

"What if we missed the eclipse because we were eating?" Carson asked. "That would be disastrous!"

A familiar face was missing from the festivities in NYC — TODAY's weatherman and more Al Roker, who was reporting from the path of totality in Dallas.

"Quick quiz and there are prizes," Savannah polled the group. "After today, when is the next total solar eclipse ... in Dallas, where Al is?"

Craig answered 2044, while Jenna replied with 2083, though Savannah finally revealed the correct answer: 2317!

Savannah then asked how often total solar eclipses occur, which Dylan correctly guessed: about every 18 months.

As the clock moved closer to 3 p.m., the anchors and hosts grabbed their kids and got ready for the moment they had all been waiting for.

The TODAY family brought along some smaller members of their own families to view the eclipse. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

After leading a countdown, the crew in NYC got to see an impressive 90% coverage of the sun by the moon.

The TODAY team takes in the eclipse alongside their children. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"Oh, my gosh! Look, it's covered!!!!" Craig yelled.

Carson got everyone together to lead a chant: "It’s dark! It’s dark! It’s cold! It's dark!"

"It was fun just being with you guys," Carson said about the experience. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

The group ended the experience with a round of applause for the sun and the moon — and family and friendship.

Sheinelle and her son rocking their special eclipse glasses. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"It was really cool, but it was extra special sharing it with all of you guys," Sheinelle said.

Jenna replied: "That’s right Sheinelle-y."