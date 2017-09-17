share tweet pin email

Well, it's official: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. has joined the ranks of famous babies with Instagram accounts.

At less than a month old, the daughter of tennis star Serena Williams and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian already has nearly 40,000 followers — and we're learning lots about her from her posts.

For starters, we know that she inherited her mom's impressive physical and mental strength.

Biceps 💪🏾 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

"Biceps," read the caption on a photo of Alexis wearing a "Smart and Strong like my Mama" onesie.

We know that she loves her parents ...

Thinking about mommy and daddy 🏃🏿‍♀️👨🏻‍💻 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

... and also that she's a natural with the emoji keyboard, if her perfect "mommy and daddy" symbols are any indication.

Oh, and then there was the photo that mom Serena shared last week, tagging the new account — in which we learned that Alexis is freakin' adorable, and also an excellent cuddler.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

We're staying tuned for more snaps of Alexis' tennis practices, international travels and red-carpet appearances. You know, normal new baby activities.

But then again, this is no ordinary baby.