Well, it's official: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. has joined the ranks of famous babies with Instagram accounts.
At less than a month old, the daughter of tennis star Serena Williams and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian already has nearly 40,000 followers — and we're learning lots about her from her posts.
For starters, we know that she inherited her mom's impressive physical and mental strength.
"Biceps," read the caption on a photo of Alexis wearing a "Smart and Strong like my Mama" onesie.
We know that she loves her parents ...
... and also that she's a natural with the emoji keyboard, if her perfect "mommy and daddy" symbols are any indication.
Oh, and then there was the photo that mom Serena shared last week, tagging the new account — in which we learned that Alexis is freakin' adorable, and also an excellent cuddler.
We're staying tuned for more snaps of Alexis' tennis practices, international travels and red-carpet appearances. You know, normal new baby activities.
But then again, this is no ordinary baby.