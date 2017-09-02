Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl, sister Venus says

share tweet pin email

Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl!

The tennis great welcomed her first child with her fiance, 34-year-old Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, on Friday. “I’m super excited. Words can’t describe,” her sister Venus said, confirming the news to ESPN just before taking the court for her U.S. Open match in New York on Friday. The baby's name has not been disclosed.

Getty Images Serena Williams and fiance Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child on Friday.

Serena Williams' coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, also confirmed the happy news on Twitter Friday.

Congratulations @SerenaWilliams for your baby girl. I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion. Recover well & enjoy without limitation. — PATRICKMOURATOGLOU (@pmouratoglou) September 1, 2017

Well-wishes from celebrities poured in with Beyonce, Ciara and tennis legend, Billie Jean King, posting their congratulations to the new parents:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Congratulations to my girl @SerenaWilliams & Alex Ohanian on your new baby girl! So happy for you guys! ï¸ — Ciara (@ciara) September 1, 2017

@serenawilliams So excited for you & @alexisohanian! Can't wait to see you, hold your little girl and squeeze her tiny fingers + toes. ð¤ — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 1, 2017

To prepare for the birth, she consulted Reddit, of course, asking when to pack a hospital bag and what to put in it.

Ohanian also revealed some of her pregnancy cravings last month in a video showing him shopping for asparagus and artichokes.

Williams, 35, announced her pregnancy in April, taking time away from her domination of women's tennis to prepare for her first child after being stunned to find out she was having a baby.

"(I) did a double take and my heart dropped. Like literally it dropped," Williams revealed to Vanity Fair. "Oh my God, this can’t be — I’ve got to play a tournament. How am I going to play the Australian Open?"

It turns out that wasn't a problem, as Williams won the Australian Open singles title in January while already 9 weeks pregnant to capture her record 23rd Grand Slam singles championship.

Williams has had a busy summer, which included paying tribute to the famous 1991 Vanity Fair cover of a 7-month-pregnant Demi Moore cradling her bare baby bump with her own version for the August issue of the magazine.

She also threw a 1950s-style baby shower last month, where she was joined by a girl squad that included actress Eva Longoria, singer Ciara, TV personality La La Anthony, former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland, and of course her older sister, Venus.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.