Serena Williams' fiancé loves being a father: 'Dad life is the greatest'

He's only been a parent for a matter of weeks now, but the co-founder of Reddit (and co-creator of little baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.) is over the moon about being a dad.

Alex Ohanian is engaged to tennis great Serena Williams, who is mom to little Alexis Jr., and he posted a sweet sleeping photo of the little one on his Instagram account on Sunday with an equally sweet, adoring message:

Dad life is the greatest. Entrepreneurship is all-consuming, it's sleepless, we call our startups our "babies," we are ridiculously proud of them, and we pour all of ourselves into them -- but she is already all that and more, she is my legacy. A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

It's one of the first pictures we've had of the baby, who was born Sept. 1 to the tennis superstar.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Since then we've learned Alexis already has her own Instagram account, and though this is no surprise: her parents love her very, very much.

... but are you ready? A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

Meanwhile, mom Serena posted on Monday that she's still grappling with the idea of being a parent herself:

It's very weird for me to believe I have a child... a KID. I'm a mom. A real MOM ï¸ï¸ï¸ — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 18, 2017

We hear that!

And we can't get over how wonderful it is to see two people so totally in love — with each other, and the little bundle of joy they've welcomed into their lives.

